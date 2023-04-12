Town hall being held on Thursday on water mitigation efforts

FALLON, Nev. (KOLO) - A town hall in the city of Fallon this Thursday will provide residents with updates on high water mitigation efforts.

The discussion will be held with Churchill County, the City of Fallon, the Truckee-Carson Irrigation District, and officials with the Bureau of Reclamation. It will be held on April 13 from 3:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Rafter 3C Arena.

Officials will brief the public with current information on high-water mitigation efforts and what the area is facing in the coming months.

They say they have been working to relieve the possibility of flooding in Churchill County and Fallon caused by record mountain snowpack by:

· Releasing water from Lahontan Reservoir over the last month to lower the water level to make room for high levels of snowmelt run-off upstream.

· Building a second weir, alongside the 2017 weir, to increase water releases from Lahontan Reservoir.

· Making pre-filled sandbags available for residents to pick-up and use to protect private property.

· Staffing a High-Water Call Center, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., for residents to make non-emergency inquiries regarding high water resources and services. The Call Center number is: (775)867-5923.

Those unable to attend will have a recording made available to them here: https://bit.ly/41kLp5p.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.