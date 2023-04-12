Spanish Springs High School placed in code yellow lockdown

The code yellow was put in place at 10:35 a.m. Wednesday.
The code yellow was put in place at 10:35 a.m. Wednesday.(MGN)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:51 AM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Spanish Springs High School has been placed into a precautionary code yellow lockdown.

The Washoe County School District says the code yellow was implemented while campus police investigate a report of a threat.

The lockdown was put in place at 10:35 a.m. Wednesday.

This is a developing situation and KOLO 8 News Now will provide updates once they become available.

