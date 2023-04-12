Scoot to the Stars has several adoptable puppies looking for their forever families

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:11 AM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Animal rescue non-profit, Scoot to the Stars, has six 10-week-old puppies in its care and the organization is now accepting adoption applications for each one’s forever home! Their mom, Daisy, is paralyzed, but these little pups are not. Their adoption fees will go to cover the heartworm treatment for their momma.

Kristen and Ashley Saibini are fosters with Scoot to the Stars. Not only do they have four great pyrenes/Australian shepherd mix puppies, they also have a “bonus” puppy named Biscuit who is a spunky chihuahua/dachshund mix.

If you’re interested in fostering or adopting any of these dogs or others in the care of Scoot to the Stars, click here. You can also follow the non-profit on Facebook and Instagram.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edgar Ivan Hernandez-Jacinto,
Suspect arrested in northwest Reno murder
Lorenzo Ramirez was taken into custody in Texas and faces possible charges in Washoe County.
Suspect connected to Nieto case misidentified
David Turner
UPDATE: 1 injured victim released from hospital
The scene of a dirt bike crash into a parked truck in the 2000 block of Matteoni Drive in Sparks.
12-year-old on dirt bike injured on Sparks street
David Turner
Accused in 4th Street incident: ‘I ran the people over, dude’

Latest News

Wildlife Wednesday: Bears emerging from hibernation
Wildlife Wednesday: Bears emerging from hibernation
TIP of Northern Nevada
Trauma Intervention Programs of Northern Nevada looking for volunteers to help community
Trends and Threads: Accessories
Trends + Threads: Phoenix + Flora shares ways changing your accessories can completely change your outfit
Reno Phil: Carmen
Reno Philharmonic brings the drama of “Carmen” to life as part of Classix Series
NNIC Global Gala
Northern Nevada International Center invites community to its annual Global Gala fundraiser