Scoot to the Stars has several adoptable puppies looking for their forever families

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Animal rescue non-profit, Scoot to the Stars, has six 10-week-old puppies in its care and the organization is now accepting adoption applications for each one’s forever home! Their mom, Daisy, is paralyzed, but these little pups are not. Their adoption fees will go to cover the heartworm treatment for their momma.

Kristen and Ashley Saibini are fosters with Scoot to the Stars. Not only do they have four great pyrenes/Australian shepherd mix puppies, they also have a “bonus” puppy named Biscuit who is a spunky chihuahua/dachshund mix.

If you’re interested in fostering or adopting any of these dogs or others in the care of Scoot to the Stars, click here. You can also follow the non-profit on Facebook and Instagram.

