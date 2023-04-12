The Road Ahead: VANPOOL

By Audrey Owsley
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 9:32 AM PDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPONSORED: The RTC offers a way to help get you to and from work and save some money. A VANPOOL is formed when a group of people with similar destinations are able to commute together.  Through RTC’s VANPOOL program, which is contracted through Commute with Enterprise, who will lease the group a van.  Participants split the cost of gas and the lease, but RTC also subsidizes the trips – for most vanpools this is $400 a month.

When you consider the costs of insurance, gas and vehicle maintenance, VANPOOLs really save money.  While distance and the number of people in a VANPOOL affect how much you can save, savings could be anywhere from $50 a month to $150.  The savings could be substantial for those with longer commutes, such as from the Reno area to the Tahoe-Reno Industrial Center in Storey County.

It’s easy to form a VANPOOL, if you have a group of four or more people with similar commutes or need help getting matched up with others, contact us.  Go to: rtcvanpool.com or call us at 348-POOL.  Our contractor, Commute with Enterprise, can even develop a free customized quote on how much you could save. We’re currently upgrading our website to make it even easier and you’ll be able to look for a VANPOOL yourself. VANPOOLs really take the stress out of your commute.  They also reduce traffic congestion, give participants time to check their phones and relax, reduce pollution and are very convenient!

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edgar Ivan Hernandez-Jacinto,
Suspect arrested in northwest Reno murder
Lorenzo Ramirez was taken into custody in Texas and faces possible charges in Washoe County.
Suspect connected to Nieto case misidentified
David Turner
UPDATE: 1 injured victim released from hospital
The scene of a dirt bike crash into a parked truck in the 2000 block of Matteoni Drive in Sparks.
12-year-old on dirt bike injured on Sparks street
David Turner
Accused in 4th Street incident: ‘I ran the people over, dude’

Latest News

VANPOOL
RTC VANPOOL
A pothole in South Lake Tahoe
South Lake Tahoe announces pothole repair plans
Pyramid Highway
NDOT seeks public comment on widening of Pyramid Highway
RTC - Spaghetti Bowl Xpress Project
New ramp closures announced for Spaghetti Bowl project