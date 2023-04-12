Reno Philharmonic brings the drama of “Carmen” to life as part of Classix Series

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 11:20 AM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Revel in drama and passion as the Reno Philharmonic orchestra, chorus and guest vocalists as the team closes Season 54 with music from one of history’s most celebrated operas, Bizet’s Carmen.

Ignacio Barrón Viela, president and CEO of the Reno Philharmonic, and Ellie Niver, who plays the part of “Frasquita,” stopped by Morning Break to share why this show is perfect for people who love the opera and for people who have never been.

Carmen was considered scandalous at the time of its premiere. It’s a fiery and tragic love story that has become a classic. It features some of music’s best-known operatic arias like “Habanera” and “Toreador Song.” Follow the tale of the vibrant and unforgettable Carmen, one of art’s great and lasting characters, and become a part of experience by donning attire in the color of love and passion – red.

The Reno Phil will be performing this show at April 15-16 at the Pioneer Center for the Performing Arts. Both shows take place 4-6 p.m. Click here to purchase your tickets.

