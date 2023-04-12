Northern Nevada International Center invites community to its annual Global Gala fundraiser

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Northern Nevada International Center (NNIC) is hosting the 23rd Annual Global Gala at the end of the month. This year’s theme is ‘A View of Our World.’ The event features a unique and memorable dinner and program that will open doors to the globe for you, your guests, and your organization. The goal is to remind everyone that there is more that unites us than divides us.

Alison Gaulden, APR board member, chair of PR committee and co-chair of the NNIC Gala; along with NNIC language specialist Manuel Mederos, stopped by Morning Break to talk about how the money from the fundraiser supports the non-profits variety of services.

The Global Gala takes place Thursday, April 27 at 5 p.m. at the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa. To purchase tickets and learn more about NNIC, click here. You can also follow the Northern Nevada International Center on Facebook and Instagram.

