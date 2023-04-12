Northern Nevada HOPES aids in minority healthcare disparities

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - It’s Minority Health Month. It’s a time that highlights the health disparities and inequalities those in minority groups face.

Due to factors such as stigma, inequalities in the healthcare system, and even cultural barriers, there is a higher trend of minority groups having health issues and even diseases that can be prevented.

Northern Nevada HOPES is reminding the community they are available to help.

The organization offers counseling, behavioral health, substance abuse treatment, primary care, women’s services, pediatrics, and even dental.

Whether it be social economic reasoning, environmental, or lack of access, the medical clinic offers patients accessible and affordable healthcare.

Dr. Faith Whittier, Chief Medical Officer for Northern Nevada HOPES, shared that everyone is welcome at their facility.

“Northern Nevada HOPES is a place where we welcome you to come. It doesn’t matter the resources you have; we accept all patients as we are a federally qualified healthcare system, so we don’t turn away patients. We welcome patients to come in for those preventative services to prevent late-stage diseases that we unfortunately too often see.”

To make an appointment with Northern Nevada HOPES for any healthcare service, they encourage calling them at (775) 786-4673.

Dr. Whittier says picking up the phone is the first critical step to getting the care you need.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.