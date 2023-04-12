Nevada HHS gives pediatric restraint systems to local fire departments

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Health and Human Services EMS program gifted pediatric restraint systems to fire departments in our area and across the state.

In March, nearly 40 of these systems were delivered to departments across northern Nevada. On April 5, another 32 were delivered to rural departments.

“The EMS Program is excited to be able to provide pediatric restraint devices to ambulance services around the state that otherwise may not be able to purchase such beneficial equipment,” said Bobbie Sullivan, EMS program manager. “Although the probability of pediatric transports on a daily basis tends to be low, the positive impact of having this equipment cannot be understated.”

The restraint systems were purchased by the Nevada EMS for Children State Partnership Grant, a federal grant funded by the Health Resources and Services Administration.

Nevada got more than $300,000 to buy the restraint systems and other pediatric medical supplies.

The Carson City Fire Department received three such restraint systems while the Central Lyon Fire Department received seven. Meanwhile, the Reno Fire Department received three and Storey County received six.

