Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, School District implement zero tolerance policy on threats, violence

Lyon County Sheriff's Office logo
Lyon County Sheriff's Office logo(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 2:02 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYON COUNTY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the Lyon County School District, announced it will be implementing a zero-tolerance policy for weapons and violence at schools.

The LCSO says that effective immediately, all of their personnel responding to incidents of violence, weapons, or allegations of any such activity at LCSD schools events, properties, or related areas will conduct proactive criminal investigations and pursue criminal charges to the fullest extent of the law.

They say that no fight, affray, battery, assault, unlawful assembly, rout and riot, possession of dangerous weapons, threats, possession of controlled substances/paraphernalia, disturbances of the peace, and/or disturbance of school will take place without criminal action being taken by the Sheriff’s Office.

School Resource Officers, administrators, teachers, and other school staff will be expected to diligently identify, report, and stop these actions.

LCSO also says criminal liability can be incurred upon students who engage in these activities, and that school administrators will be expected to issue discipline to the fullest extent of the law and according to board policy.

School administrators and teachers will be educating students aged 11 and older regarding state laws on school violence, the possible consequences, and the implementation of their zero tolerance policies.

Students will educated on this topic during advisory and homeroom classes as applicable in the coming weeks.

In addition, the LCSO and area law enforcement will be conducting additional proactive patrols and walkthroughs periodically at schools for the remainder of the school year.

