KOLO ATE: Marcolino’s Italia

“The food truck did so well, and we have such a good following, that I was able to get my brick and mortar,” said owner, Marco.

This new restaurant bares the same name of the truck, which separated itself by serving Italian food.

“The challenge was doing gourmet out of a trailer,” added Marco. “Most people think of trailers and stuff as being finger food. We were not that.”

The demand simply outgrew the truck, which will still be used at local events, while the restaurant is housed down on the Riverwalk.

“When I came down here, the welcoming of having gourmet Italian down here was just overwhelming,” added Marco.

The menu is inspired by Chef Donato, who was born and raised in Rome. And you can taste that influence on everything from the sauces, to the dressing used on the Italian Salad.

“Mozzarella, porcinis. It’s got fresh parmesan in an Italian vinaigrette,” explained Marco. “It’s amazing, and a little bit of grilled tomato.”

You can also try fried calamari as an appetizer, or one of their popular entrees like Shrimp Scampi.

“All flambe saute, very nice. White wine, lemon-butter garlic and jump shrimp.”

The mushroom raviolis are also a favorite, with porcinis cooked in a white cream sauce. And make sure you save room for dessert.

“Our dessert cannoli is amazing,” said Marco. “Vanilla filling with pistachios on one end, chocolate chips on the other. A little powdered sugar. It is amazing, and it’s my biggest seller.”

There are also plans to host beer and/or wine pairings once a month, featuring a different vintage or brew.

“All of us are trying to keep it local. From beers to wines, Cafe Capello down the end here, they’ll be doing my coffee which is nice,” added Marco. “We’re just trying to keep it local. Keep it tight-knit, help each other out.”

The view is also a selling point, as the dining room features large windows right on the Truckee river.

“I’m excited, I’m so excited to be where I am today in such a short time,” admitted Marco. “And wow, I think we’re off to the races for sure.”

The Grand Opening is tonight from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. https://marolinositalia.com is located on the corner of 1st Street and Arlington Avenue. It’s open Wednesdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

