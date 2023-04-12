Is this really spring? A gardener’s to-do list.

cold weather vegetables
cold weather vegetables(Ed Pearce)
By Ed Pearce
Published: Apr. 11, 2023
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The calendar says it’s been spring for three weeks now, but we’ve spent months looking at cloudy skies and snow. So, some have reason to be cautious.

Others have spring fever. The yard appears to be waking up. Is it time? There are things we should be doing.

“It’s time to get our irrrigation going,” says Cara Caratia of Reno Green Landscaping. “So, irrigation? Time to turn it on. Aeration? That’s another huge thing. It will loosen up compacted soil and allow the water and irrigation to get down in there. That’s a better use for your water and a better use for when you fertilize your yard.”

Keep an eye on the forecast just the same.

About the garden: It’s time for planting, but choose wisely. It’s way too early for some things.

“So, that’s why I’d say stick to more of the cold hardy plants at this time of the year,” says Gary Wayne Jentink, a Plant Doctor at Moana Nursery. “And maybe within two or three weeks, we can get more comfortable with peppers and tomatoes.”

Cold weather flowers--annuals like pansies, vegetables like cabbage, kale and broccoli— are probably safe.

“If we get a hard freeze for several hours in the middle of the night, I might cover them up or bring them inside,” says Jentink. “But typically at this time of the year, if we just have it right at 32 or below for a few hours early in the morning, they are fine with that.”

So, go slow and informed by knowledgeable advice.

