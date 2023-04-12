Fire in South Lake Tahoe results in no injuries

Crews respond to the fire at Heather Lake Road
Crews respond to the fire at Heather Lake Road(South Lake Tahoe Fire and Rescue)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 9:28 AM PDT
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - A structure fire in South Lake Tahoe resulted in no injuries, crews said.

South Lake Tahoe Fire and Rescue responded to Heather Lake Road for reports of a structure fire early Wednesday morning.

When they arrived, they found a single story home fully involved. The fire was quickly extinguished by crews.

All of the home’s occupants were able to evacuate and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

