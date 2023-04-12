Fire destroys house in Gardnerville

GARDNERVILLE, Nev. (KOLO) - A house is a total loss after a fire in Gardnerville Tuesday afternoon. It was reported around 4:00 p.m. at home on Long Valley Road.

East Fork Fire says three people who live in the house were not home at the time. Two dogs were saved from the fire. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Red Cross came to the house to help the people who had been displaced by the fire.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.