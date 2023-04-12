Drug take back event being hosted throughout Washoe County

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Join Together Northern Nevada, local law enforcement, and the DEA will be hosting their semi-annual prescription drug take back day later this month.

The take back events will be held on April 22 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at nine locations throughout the county. They are as follows:

Reno:

· Raley’s - 18144 Wedge Parkway, Reno

· Raley’s – 1630 Robb Drive, Reno

· Reno Elks Lodge – 597 Kumle Lane, Reno

· Smith’s – 175 Lemmon Drive, Reno

· Smith’s – 750 South Meadows Parkway, Reno

Sparks

· Smith’s – 1255 Baring Blvd., Sparks

· Elk’s Lodge 517 South Rock Blvd. Sparks

Spanish Springs

· Reno Sparks Indian Colony Smoke Shop- 7655 Pyramid Way, Sparks

Cold Springs

· Cold Springs Community Center-3355 White Lake Pkwy, Reno

The day was created to encourage residents to remove old medications from their homes to eliminate the potential for abuse.

“When we come together as a community to save our loved ones and the environment, we can move the needle on substance misuse and save lives,” said Anne-Elizabeth Northan, Executive Director of Join Together Northern Nevada.

Unused or expired prescriptions will be accepted, but residential sharps will not be accepted for disposal.

