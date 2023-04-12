Dispatcher for a day: Answering the city’s most important calls

The regional dispatch center fields thousands of the most important calls a day.
By Nick Doyle
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 9:51 AM PDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno and Washoe County dispatchers process over 650,000 calls a year. Some calls are more stressful than others , but each call they search for solutions.

For National Public Safety Telecommunicator Week, dispatchers took more calls and allowed media to “sit-along.”

For the average person, we have a choice whether we want to answer or not but at the regional dispatch center, answering the phone is a nonnegotiable.

Reno’s dispatch team processes 500,000 calls a year. “It can be hard sometimes , we do deal with a lot of difficult callers,” said Angie Borrayo. She has been working as a dispatcher for more than 26 years.

In an intense environment, finding a support system is important. Cayci Froidevaux is in her fourth year. She continues to come back because she loves her job. “We care about each other and we care about each other’s lives outside of here and how we are doing. That really makes all the difference when you are in a really supportive environment.”

The regional dispatch says there is never enough dispatchers for the amount of calls they receive. If you are interested in joining the dispatch team, you can find more information here.

