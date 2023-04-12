Delays and closures expected on Kingsbury Grade for erosion repair

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Travelers driving on Kingsbury Grade should expect travel delays starting Thursday so that NDOT can repair damage caused by erosion.

Single lane closures will take place from April 13 to April 28 for Kingsbury Grade in Douglas County. The road will be closed five miles up from Foothill Road between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. weekdays.

While NDOT says the majority of these delays will be brief, drivers should expect delays of up to 30 minutes.

