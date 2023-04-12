Delays and closures expected on Kingsbury Grade for erosion repair

Generic road work graphic
Generic road work graphic(MGN)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 12:54 PM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - Travelers driving on Kingsbury Grade should expect travel delays starting Thursday so that NDOT can repair damage caused by erosion.

Single lane closures will take place from April 13 to April 28 for Kingsbury Grade in Douglas County. The road will be closed five miles up from Foothill Road between 7:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. weekdays.

While NDOT says the majority of these delays will be brief, drivers should expect delays of up to 30 minutes.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edgar Ivan Hernandez-Jacinto,
Suspect arrested in northwest Reno murder
Lorenzo Ramirez was taken into custody in Texas and faces possible charges in Washoe County.
Suspect connected to Nieto case misidentified
David Turner
UPDATE: 1 injured victim released from hospital
The scene of a dirt bike crash into a parked truck in the 2000 block of Matteoni Drive in Sparks.
12-year-old on dirt bike injured on Sparks street
David Turner
Accused in 4th Street incident: ‘I ran the people over, dude’

Latest News

A pothole in South Lake Tahoe
South Lake Tahoe announces pothole repair plans
Pyramid Highway
NDOT seeks public comment on widening of Pyramid Highway
RTC - Spaghetti Bowl Xpress Project
New ramp closures announced for Spaghetti Bowl project
An image of the speed feedback sign
City of Reno installs speed feedback sign near elementary school