Death Valley National Park to go cashless in June

By Elaine Emerson
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 8:57 AM PDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Death Valley National Park will no longer accept cash payments starting this summer.

The National Park Service announced that the park will only accept credit or debit cards for camping and entrance fees starting June 1. The park said accepting cash was expensive; in 2022, the park collected $22,000 in cash, but it cost over $40,000 to process that cash with paying for armored cars to transport the money and paying for park rangers’ time to count the money and processing paperwork.

Instead, NPS said it will take the money used to process cash payments and instead direct it to “benefit park visitors.” Currently, entrance and camping fees at Death Valley help pay for school field trips and distance learning class sessions, emergency medical services, repairing flood damage and keeping public restrooms clean.

Entrance passes can be purchased ahead of time at recreation.gov/sitepass/deathvalley. Death Valley visitors can still purchase a $30 per vehicle seven-day park entrance pass with cash at the following locations:

  • Charles Brown General Store (Shoshone, CA)
  • Death Valley Natural History Association (Furnace Creek Visitor Center)
  • Eastern Sierra Interpretive Association (Lone Pine Visitor Center)
  • Panamint Springs Resort

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edgar Ivan Hernandez-Jacinto,
Suspect arrested in northwest Reno murder
Lorenzo Ramirez was taken into custody in Texas and faces possible charges in Washoe County.
Suspect connected to Nieto case misidentified
David Turner
UPDATE: 1 injured victim released from hospital
The scene of a dirt bike crash into a parked truck in the 2000 block of Matteoni Drive in Sparks.
12-year-old on dirt bike injured on Sparks street
David Turner
Accused in 4th Street incident: ‘I ran the people over, dude’

Latest News

Generic road work graphic
Delays and closures expected on Kingsbury Grade for erosion repair
A file image of prescription drugs
Drug take back event being hosted throughout Washoe County
Wildlife Wednesday: Bears emerging from hibernation
Wildlife Wednesday: Bears emerging from hibernation
TIP of Northern Nevada
Trauma Intervention Programs of Northern Nevada looking for volunteers to help community
Trends and Threads: Accessories
Trends + Threads: Phoenix + Flora shares ways changing your accessories can completely change your outfit