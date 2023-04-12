Cortez Masto celebrates White House’s stance on drug Xylazine

PHOTO: Xylazine, horse tranquilizer, Photo Date: 7/2/2021
PHOTO: Xylazine, horse tranquilizer, Photo Date: 7/2/2021(Source: News 8 WROC/YouTube)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:28 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto is celebrating the White House’s stance on Xylazine.

The U.S. has described the veterinary tranquilizer an “emerging threat” when mixed with fentanyl. The Office of National Drug Control Policy announced the designation on Wednesday.

The drug has been detected in about 800 drug deaths since 2020, mainly in the U.S. northeast, according to the DEA.

“With xylazine continuing to spread across the country, this is an important first step that demonstrates the White House is committed to working with us to crack down on traffickers and protect our communities,” said Senator Catherine Cortez Masto. “Now it’s critical we pass my bipartisan legislation to give federal and local law enforcement the tools they need to combat the rise of this dangerous tranquilizer and hold traffickers accountable.”

Her legislation is called the Combating Illicit Xylazine Act, and would:

  • Classify its illicit use under Schedule III of the Controlled Substances Act;
  • Enable the DEA to track its manufacturing to ensure it is not diverted to the illicit market;
  • Require a report on prevalence, risks, and recommendations to best regulate illicit use of xylazine;
  • Ensure all salts and isomers of xylazine are covered when restricting its illicit use.

