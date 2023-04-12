Clark County fire battalion chief sentenced for elderly exploitation

Steven Broadwell
Steven Broadwell(Henderson Police Department)
By Michael Bell
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:27 PM PDT
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A battalion chief for the Clark County Fire Department has pleaded guilty and was sentenced to exploiting an older or vulnerable person, according to court records.

Steven Broadwell, 52, was taken into custody and booked into the Henderson Detention Center earlier this year.

On Wednesday, Broadwell was sentenced to 30 days in jail and given credit for time served of 30 days. He was fined a total of $178 in administrative fees.

“He has been a battalion chief since Sep. 8, 2018. As one of 13 battalion chiefs, he is responsible for a portion of the eastern Las Vegas Valley, generally east of Maryland Parkway,” a source from Clark County Fire said in January.

Clark County said Broadwell is currently on unpaid leave.

