Carson City aide given Education Support Professional Employee of the Year

Finn accepting the award
Finn accepting the award(The Carson City School District)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 12:25 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - School nurse and clinical aide Kerri Finn has been named ESP Employee of the Year by the Nevada State Education Association.

Finn works for Pioneer Academy located in Carson City.

She will now serve as an ambassador for education support professionals in the state of Nevada and will advocate for the needs of students, families, and fellow educators in the Silver State.

Finn will also be tasked with representing Nevada at the national level as a nominee for the National Education Association’s support professional of the year award.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edgar Ivan Hernandez-Jacinto,
Suspect arrested in northwest Reno murder
Lorenzo Ramirez was taken into custody in Texas and faces possible charges in Washoe County.
Suspect connected to Nieto case misidentified
David Turner
UPDATE: 1 injured victim released from hospital
The scene of a dirt bike crash into a parked truck in the 2000 block of Matteoni Drive in Sparks.
12-year-old on dirt bike injured on Sparks street
David Turner
Accused in 4th Street incident: ‘I ran the people over, dude’

Latest News

Generic road work graphic
Delays and closures expected on Kingsbury Grade for erosion repair
A file image of prescription drugs
Drug take back event being hosted throughout Washoe County
Wildlife Wednesday: Bears emerging from hibernation
Wildlife Wednesday: Bears emerging from hibernation
The code yellow was put in place at 10:35 a.m. Wednesday.
Update: Some students to be released in a controlled manner, district says