Carson City aide given Education Support Professional Employee of the Year

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - School nurse and clinical aide Kerri Finn has been named ESP Employee of the Year by the Nevada State Education Association.

Finn works for Pioneer Academy located in Carson City.

She will now serve as an ambassador for education support professionals in the state of Nevada and will advocate for the needs of students, families, and fellow educators in the Silver State.

Finn will also be tasked with representing Nevada at the national level as a nominee for the National Education Association’s support professional of the year award.

