Board officially swears in Clara Andriola

Washoe County logo
Washoe County logo(KOLO)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:11 AM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Washoe County Board of Commissioners swore in Clara Andriola as District 4 County Commissioner.

Andriola was appointed by Governor Joe Lombardo last week as a replacement for the departing Vaughn Hartung.

The board also voted to appoint Vice Chair Alex Hill. Hill had been serving as interim chair. Commissioner Jeanne Herman will fill her place as vice chair.

“Elected in 2020, Commissioner Hill has already had a successful track record as interim chair and has already demonstrated strong leadership skills, organizational and work ethic,” Commissioner Mariluz Garcia said. “Commissioner Herman’s constituents elected her in 2014, 2018, and 2022 and she has entered her ninth year of service. Due to her long-term dedication, I believe Commissioner Herman should serve as vice chair.”

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Edgar Ivan Hernandez-Jacinto,
Suspect arrested in northwest Reno murder
Lorenzo Ramirez was taken into custody in Texas and faces possible charges in Washoe County.
Suspect connected to Nieto case misidentified
David Turner
UPDATE: 1 injured victim released from hospital
The scene of a dirt bike crash into a parked truck in the 2000 block of Matteoni Drive in Sparks.
12-year-old on dirt bike injured on Sparks street
David Turner
Accused in 4th Street incident: ‘I ran the people over, dude’

Latest News

Our regional dispatch center processed over 650,000 calls a year
Dispatcher for a day: Answering the city’s most important calls
Reno Fire Department
Nevada HHS gives pediatric restraint systems to local fire departments
Marcolino’s Italia is holding a grand opening tonight.
KOLO ATE: Marcolino’s Italia
Marcolino’s Italia is holding a grand opening tonight.
KOLO ATE: Marcolino's Italia