BLM offering tours of Indian Lakes off range corrals in May

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Bureau of Land Management is offering people a free public tour of the Indian Lakes Off Range Wild Horse and Burro Corral in Fallon.

The tour will take place on May 12. Attendees will get to view wild horses gathered from overpopulated herds in Nevada and Oregon.

“Wild horses and burros have long been important American icons and living symbols of the historic and pioneer spirit of the American west. The BLM is responsible for managing and maintaining healthy wild horse and burro populations on public lands and providing humane care and treatment to animals removed from public lands which are temporarily held in off-range corral facilities pending final disposition to adoption or sale events, or to off-range pastures. I encourage all who are interested to sign up for this public tour to see the facility, animals and the care that is provided for them,” stated John Neill, Wild Horse and Burro Facility Operations Manager.

The privately owned corral will be offering two tours, one starting at 10:00 a.m. and another at 1:00 p.m. Each will last around two hours and accommodate up to 20 people.

People taking the tour will be taken by wagon around the facility to view the animals and learn about the facility, as well as the BLM’s Wild Horse and Burro program.

Photography is welcome during the tour.

The facility can provide care for up to 7,600 wild horses or burros and encompasses 320 acres with 75 large holding pens.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.