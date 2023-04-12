April’s Joining Forces campaign takes aim at distracted drivers

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - From Now to April 20th, local law enforcement agencies will be on the lookout for distracted drivers as part of this month’s Joining Forces campaign. To mark the occasion, Nevada State Police Highway Patrol invited KOLO 8 on a ride along with three of its troopers.

The ride along began with Trooper Andy Granata along southbound I-580 into Washoe Valley. There, Trooper Granata stopped to check on a driver who had her emergency lights on. She turned out to be nervous of her tire pressure and ended up driving away with little difficulty. Next, he pulled over a truck hauling a trailer which did not have a license plate. Turns out that driver was from out of state and was just passing through. Trroper Granata let him off with a warning and sent him on his way.

During my time with Trooper Granata, I noticed several cars not giving him, or the driver pulled to the side of the road, room to work. It’s a good reminder that drivers need to move over for vehicles on the side of the road.

“Any vehicle equipped with emergency lights,” said Trooper Granata. “That can be a fire truck, E.M.S., tow personnel, or it can even be someone stranded like she was on the side of the road, and what that does is that gives them an additional buffer.”

The next ride was with Sergeant Kevin Johnson. We headed back on northbound I-580 and on parts of South Meadows Parkway. Sergeant Johson did end up pulling over two people who were, or seemed to be, distracted. In one specific case, the driver told him she was distracted by school and failed to maintain her lane because of it.

“This young lady, she mentioned the reason she was driving like she was was that she was, oddly enough distracted by her schoolwork and what she had to do with her schoolwork and studies this evening,” said Sergeant Johnson.

It’s a good reminder that you don’t have to be on your phone ore eating food to be a distracted driver.

For the final drive of the night, I was with Trooper Tyler Krause. We ended up going northbound on I-580, getting off at 2nd street near the Grand Sierra Resort. He ended up pulling over one person for not having a license plate on their vehicle and helping another who was stuck in the middle of the road. In the process of helping that driver, he directed traffic and called for a tow truck.

“I think it’s really important in our job that we do show the public that we’re here to help, even if it’s a simple task like that, getting that person out of the roadway and keeping everyone safe and we’re not always out there giving everyone tickets, but helping out,” said Trooper Krause.

The point of the ride along was to learn how NHP is keeping an eye out on distracted drivers, so here are a few tips Highway Patrol has offered to keep drivers in Nevada from getting a ticket:

Turn off or switch your phone to silent before driving.

Set up a message telling people who reach out to you that you’re driving.

If you need to make a call, pull over where it’s safe to do so.

Use your passengers to make calls or send texts.

Prepare before driving by setting up GPS’ beforehand.

Refrain from multitasking while you’re driving.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.