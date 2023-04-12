2 California men sentenced to 20 years on drug charges

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two California men have been sentenced to 20 years in prison on drug charges.

42-year-old Alan Ybarra-Rojas will be eligible for parole after serving eight years. He was arrested by the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office in September of 2022 after a traffic stop revealed a controlled substance in his vehicle.

During a K9 search of the car, police found more than 1,200 grams of fentanyl pills and more than 16 grams of cocaine.

He plead guilty to a charge of trafficking a schedule two controlled substance of 100 grams or more.

64-year-old Gary Biagi, also of California, was given a 20-year sentence with the possibility of parole after six years. He was arrested by RPD detectives in 2020.

In October 2020, the Regional Narcotics Unit of the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office was informed Biagi was travelling to the Reno/Sparks area and selling methamphetamine.

An investigation was launched and on October 12, 2020, Biagi was arrested at the Peppermill Resort Spa and Casino with three pounds of methamphetamine. He plead guilty to trafficking a schedule one controlled substance of 100 grams or more.

