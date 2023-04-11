Will Nevada be affected by the abortion pill ruling?

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Two conflicting rulings regarding mifepristone, one in Texas and the other in Washington, have caused intense controversy across the nation.

Some Nevadans might be wondering, is the abortion drug still available in the Silver State?

“Both in Nevada and across the county you can still access mifepristone,” said Jakki Duron of the Wild West Access Fund, a pro-choice organization in Nevada.

One of the reasons for that protection and access is Attorney General Aaron Ford.

Ford, along with over ten other states, sued the FDA to preserve access to the abortion pill.

Pro-choice advocates like the Wild West Access Fund say the ruling out of Texas is politically motivated.

“This is all based on his own anti-abortion rhetoric, not at all based on medicine or science,” Duron said.

But on the other side of this controversy are groups like Nevada Right to Life, saying the judge is finally taking a closer look at the negative side effects of this drug.

“Over those 20 years, we’ve seen more and more adverse effects that mifepristone has caused women,” said Melissa Clement, the Executive Director of Nevada Right to Life.

“There have been deaths and there have been severe medical issues.”

Mifepristone was approved by the FDA back in 2000 and while Clement says the approval process was rushed, Duron disagrees.

“That’s over two decades of [mifepristone] being safely used by abortion seekers across the country,” Duron said.

The Texas case will head to the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals but many feel the legal battle will surpass that court.

“I think the outcome that we will see is this will most likely go to the Supreme Court,” Clement said.

But for now, the outcome of this ruling remains uncertain and medical abortions relying on mifepristone are protected in Nevada.

“Mifepristone is still allowed and it will continue to be safe,” said Duron.

“The court is finally looking at what it should be looking at, which is the health and safety of the mother,” said Clement.

To get involved and learn more about these organizations click here.

https://www.wildwestfund.org/

https://nevadarighttolife.org/

