Vehicle vs pedestrian crash kills 1

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A vehicle vs pedestrian crash killed one person in Reno Monday afternoon.

Monday at around 4:30 p.m., RPD, the Reno Fire Department, and REMSA responded to reports of the crash in the 9100 block of South Virginia Street.

The pedestrian was transported to the hospital, but succumbed to their injuries shortly after.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation, RPD said. Police say intoxication does not appear to be a factor on the part of the driver of the vehicle.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of the family.

RPD’s investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call RPD at 775-334-2677 or Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

