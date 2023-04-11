Sparks targets street racing, “side show” spectators

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -the Sparks City Council is considering an ordinance to combat the increasing problem of street racing and other unauthorized gatherings on its streets. by targeting those who just stand and watch.

Street racing--illegal drag racing on public roads--has been a chronic problem for years. Any stretch of straight roadway with no nightime traffic could become an impromptu drag strip. They can pop up any warm weather night, especially in local industrial areas.

A regional enforcement effort this past weekend resulted in 72 citations and two arrests.

But a new challenge has shown up. It’s called side show.

Drivers take over an intersection or parking lot and burn rubber--turning “do-nuts” as a crowd watches and cheers. The spectators are up close, more than an audience. They are putting themselves at risk and are part of the show

“It’s really like a bull fight,” says Sparks Police Chief Chris Crawforth. The young adults that we have in our community seeing if they can touch these cars as they are spinning out. We’re going to end up with some young adults injured, if not dead. That’s the concern.”>

And, he notes, they were invited. through social media. It’s all quite organized.

“Last year in the summertime we actually had clubs coming from other states around us to show our local people how to conduct these operations.”

So, identified as part of the problem, targeting the spectators seems to be part of the solution.

“Break up the audience and you’re goiing to have a deterrent effect on side shows and street racing,” says City Attorney Wes Duncan.

The ordinance under consideration would make it a misdemeanor offense to stand, watch and cheer the show. It would apply only in Sparks. Reno has considered such action, but these days it’s putting its effort behind AB408, a bill before the legislature which would accomplish much the same.

“What the city of Sparks wants to do is take action” says Duncan. We’ve seen the amount of street racing and side shows become more sophisticated thanks to social media. It really is a danger to the whole community.”

Monday was just the first reading of the proposed ordinance, A vote will follow in the coming weeks.

