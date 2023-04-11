South Lake Tahoe announces pothole repair plans

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - The City of South Lake Tahoe is sharing plans to repair potholes in the city.

Over the winter, many local roads were damaged due to the numerous storms that afflicted the area, dumping heavy snow periodically over the city.

These storms deteriorated the pavement, especially over multiple freeze-thaw cycles. The city says the cause of these potholes is a lack of adequate base materials, saturated soil conditions, and a lack of a proper drainage network.

The city says they have been using dry, warmer days to repair the existing potholes. As of Jan. 1, more than 154,000 pounds of cold asphalt mix have been applied, the equivalent of 531 potholes.

Repairs will continue throughout the city, including along Ski Run Boulevard, Needle Peak Road, and 3rd Street.

The city has contracted with a third party to more permanently repair roads that have been more severely damaged, like Pioneer Trail, Johnson Blvd., and Park Avenue.

Additional contracts to repair Lakeshore Blvd., Stateline Blvd., Pine Blvd., and 10th Street to repave Ski Run Blvd., Tata Ln., Dedi Ave., Margaret Ave., Julie Ln., B St., D St., F St., Delta St., Bonanza Ave., Barton Ave., 2nd, St., Helen Ave., Silver Tip Ave., and parts of Winnemucca Ave will be awarded.

Those road repairs and repaving projects are estimated to be done by Oct. 15.

