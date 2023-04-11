Snap into shape for summer with healthy habits

Healthy habits promote weight loss
By Nick Doyle
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 8:34 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - We are finally enjoying some warmer weather and some people may be looking to get back in shape.

If you are looking for ways to get back into shape, it is important for you set goals but be patient with yourself. Now is the time of year when many people begin to set goals for the summer. It could be starting a healthier diet or finding time to exercise more. Either way, be sure to go at your own pace.

Kristin Kirkpatrick, a registered dietician at Cleveland clinic, recommends setting goals. “make realistic goals that you can actually achieve. So that might mean instead of saying, ‘Oh I want to lose thirty pounds before summer,’ maybe make a goal to lose one pound in the next week.”

Setting goals is important for keeping you on track with your progress. You can also make small changes within your diet or your mindset.

