Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto visits battery recycling company

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Senator Catherine Cortez Masto visited Aqua Metals Monday to spotlight new clean energy jobs and their work in battery recycling.

“They’re pioneers in this new technology,” said Senator Cortez Masto. “As we look at electric vehicles and electric batteries and recycling and where we get the critical minerals that we need for that electrification that is going to reduce that carbon footprint.”

Aqua Metals’ Innovation Center can be found just off USA Parkway. They recycle lithium-ion batteries using a process called Aquarefining.

“Our process is powered by the electron as the re-agent and it allows us to take electricity and make the products and close the chemical loop so we’re not creating waste streams and we’re having the lowest carbon footprint possible,” said Steve Cotton, President and CEO at Aqua Metals. “So that’s why we call it Lithium Aquarefining, which is really a regenerative electro hydro metallurgical process that’s very unique and patented by Aqua Metals.”

Through clean electricity, the Aqua Refining process separates battery metals, like nickel and lithium, into black mass. After a few more steps, those can then be reintroduced into the manufacturing supply chain. This decreases toxic byproducts and emissions by as much as 95%.

“Companies like this, they want to be here because they recognize, not only a good job, but they’re very proud of the impact socially, environmentally, it’s going to have for our kids in the future, by lowering that carbon footprint and protecting our environment and that’s a win win for all of us here in Nevada,” said Cortez Masto.

The senator says Nevada is leading the charge in renewable energy thanks to businesses like Aqua Metals.

