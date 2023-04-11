Reno Type encourages businesses to rethink promotional items to reduce landfill waste

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Earth Day is quickly approaching, but before your local business starts promoting Earth Day festivities, rethink what you should print so that your paper flyers or promotional tchotchkes don’t just end up in a landfill.

Kurt Hoge, president of Reno Type, is a vocal advocate for not making more knickknacks that end up in the garbage. He stopped by Morning Break to share his important message ahead of Earth Day. He believes companies and consumers should be far more intentional at working to reduce, while simultaneously recycling and reusing.

He shared multiple ways his printing company can help business promote themselves and their events in more earth-friendly ways.

To learn more about Reno Type, click here. You can also follow them on Facebook and LinkedIn. The company is located at 1020 S. Rock Blvd. in Reno.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.