Nevada man gets 6 years for assault during Capitol riots

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - A Nevada man was sentenced to 72 months in prison for assaulting law enforcement officers during the Jan. 6 Capitol Riots.

35-year-old Josiah Kenyon of Winnemucca will serve 36 months of parole following his release and will pay more than $43,000 in restitution as well.

He pleaded guilty to two felonies; assaulting a law enforcement officer with a dangerous weapon and assaulting a law enforcement officer with a dangerous weapon resulting in bodily injury.

Court documents show Kenyon was unlawfully inside the capitol building from approximately 2:53 p.m. to 3:18 p.m. on the day of the riot. Those documents place Kenyon near a Senate Wing door and the Crypt.

The court also found he and others damaged an exterior window, causing $40,000 in damage. He first attempted to break the window with a closed fist before using a flagpole to hit the window.

Between approximately 4:54 p.m. and 5:04 p.m., Kenyon was outside in the Lower West Terrace area. While he was there, he used a variety of objects to assault officers in the tunnel leading into the Capitol.

He threw a large plastic pylon towards the officers, striking an officer’s riot shield. He also struck officers with what appeared to be a table leg.

Kenyon hit one officer in the leg, causing them to fall to the ground. That officer suffered pain and swelling to his right ankle. He then hit another officer in the head with the table leg, lodging it between his helmet and face shield.

Kenyon was arrested in Reno on Dec. 1, 2021.

