Nevada gets more than $63 million for clean drinking water

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KOLO) - The State of Nevada will be getting more than $63 million for clean drinking water across the state.

The funding for this project comes from the Infrastructure Law passed by President Joe Biden in 2021. The money will be used to improve or replace water pipes, tanks, and treatment plants.

Funding will also be used to identify and replace lead service lines and prevent the spread of contaminants like Perfluoroalkyl and Polyfluoroalkyl substances into drinking water.

“It is critical that all Nevadans have access to reliable and clean drinking water,” said U.S. Senator Jacky Rosen. “Thanks to historic investments I helped secure in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, I’m proud to announce Nevada will receive more than $63 million for our state government to update our water infrastructure and ensure our families have access to clean water.”

“Every Nevadan deserves access to clean drinking water, which is why I’ve fought to deliver these federal funds to make sure we upgrade our water pipes, tanks, and treatment plans,” said fellow Democratic Senator Catherine Cortez Masto. “I’m glad to see these resources coming to Nevada, and I’ll continue working to help Nevadans stay healthy and protect our drinking water.”

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.