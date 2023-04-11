KOLO Cooks: Chef Chapin makes artichoke dipping sauces, forgets to teach Katey Roshetko how to eat them

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - So it turns out that KOLO 8 Morning Break’s Katey Roshetko doesn’t know how to eat an artichoke.

While she’s had the vegetable on pizza and pasta, and loves a good spinach artichoke dip... actually eating a boiled artichoke in mayo-based dipping sauces like a French fry is not in her repertoire.

But as the consummate professional, you’d never know that she hated the artichoke watching this segment. It wasn’t until the commercial break that she broke down and told Chef Jonathan Chapin from Reno Recipes exactly what she thought of artichoke hearts. Turns out, eating the whole artichoke leaf is wrong and that just eating “the meat” of the heart is quite delicious!

Watch Tuesday’s KOLO Cooks episode to learn how to make a variety of dipping sauces perfect for hot summer days.

