KOLO Cooks: Chef Chapin makes artichoke dipping sauces, forgets to teach Katey Roshetko how to eat them

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 9:52 AM PDT
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - So it turns out that KOLO 8 Morning Break’s Katey Roshetko doesn’t know how to eat an artichoke.

While she’s had the vegetable on pizza and pasta, and loves a good spinach artichoke dip... actually eating a boiled artichoke in mayo-based dipping sauces like a French fry is not in her repertoire.

But as the consummate professional, you’d never know that she hated the artichoke watching this segment. It wasn’t until the commercial break that she broke down and told Chef Jonathan Chapin from Reno Recipes exactly what she thought of artichoke hearts. Turns out, eating the whole artichoke leaf is wrong and that just eating “the meat” of the heart is quite delicious!

Watch Tuesday’s KOLO Cooks episode to learn how to make a variety of dipping sauces perfect for hot summer days.

Reno Recipes would also like to thank Se Ecglast for the knives, Roselee Wood Working for the gorgeous cutting boards, Valentich for the aprons, Bryan Nolte for his assistance behind the scenes, Soul Spa for making everyone feel their best and Siren Salon and Spa for Jonathan’s great hair.

