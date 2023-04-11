Henry, Pfaadt lead Aces starting rotation

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - They’re two of the best pitching prospects in the Arizona Diamondbacks organization.

Tommy Henry and Brandon Pfaadt lead the Reno Aces starting rotation in 2023.

Henry is back after nine starts with the big league club in 2022, and a new focus.

“Still continuing to tinker with a new slider grip,” Henry said of what he’s working on in AAA. “I’m trying to make that pitch more reliable and command all of the offspeed, but more so the changeup.”

Being with the Diamondbacks last year allowed Henry to focus on what he does well, and use adversities to help him refocus and get back on track.

“Getting ahead of guys because that makes pitching way easier,” he said of another focus. “It allows you the chance to have your stuff and strengths flourish. You’re pitching on your toes and guys are on their heels.”

Pfaadt returns for his second season in Reno.

“You see some familiar faces,” he said of settling in. “It’s not like last year where everything is new outside of the locker room. I feel good with where I’m at and excited to get going.”

Pfaadt led all of Minor League Baseball in strikeouts last season. As the D-Backs’ third-ranked prospect, Pfaadt is fine-tuning his arsenal.

“You can always develop fastball location, offspeed, consistency. Just keep developing everything we did last year and see where it takes us,” he said.

