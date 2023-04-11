The Eldorado Showroom to debut new entertainment residency, Cabaret Le Cirque

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 9:52 AM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Eldorado Showroom is getting ready to invite audiences to its spectacular new entertainment residency, Cabaret Le Cirque!

KOLO 8 News Now got a special media day sneak peek at some of the acts that will be performed on the showroom stage. From impressive juggling to mesmerizing acrobatics and sensual stunts, this show is has something for everyone. There’s even a little bit of burlesque infused with vaudeville, and of course some classic circus flair.

It’s the kind of show you have to see in person to truly appreciate.

“Nowadays people just stay at home,” one of the performers, Pablo Martinez, said. “They watch the internet, movies on the internet and things like that. But the best thing is to go and watch a live show. There’s nothing like watching a live show, a live performance.”

Martinez is a accomplished juggler in the show. There’s really nothing he can’t juggle! He can even juggle ping pong balls with just his mouth.

You might even recognize one of the other performers, Alan Silva, who was featured on America’s Got Talent!

Cabaret Le Cirque debuts Friday, April 14. The show runs every night, Tuesday through Sunday.

Tickets begin at $29.95. Special pricing is available for seniors and children. Click here to purchase your tickets and to learn more about the show.

