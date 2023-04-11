Don’t sacrifice the family cookout, here are some ways to save

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - As temperatures rise, it’s time to dust off the grill and get outside.

“People, with the long winter we’ve had, are ready to get out and start throwing things on the grill,” said Tom Allen a co-owner of Blue Ribbon Meat in Sparks.

As prices continue to rise across many industries, Allen says meat is not immune.

“We’re trying to keep the prices down as much as we can but obviously, with all the inflation, that’s going on in the economy, the prices are naturally going to have to go up a little bit,” he said.

The USDA released a report finding the number of beef cattle across the nation is down 4% compared to last year. That change could cause a price increase in store.

Allen says there are some things you can do to protect your wallet without sacrificing the family cookout.

“[We’re] doing bacon burgers right now and those are always really popular in the summer time,” Allen suggested.

Or, Allen says, you could skip the steak and burgers altogether.

“Brats and hot dogs and sausages and marinated chick breast, things like that, that won’t break the bank but will still make a great meal for your family,” he added.

