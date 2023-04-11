Code Yellow for Sparks High School lifted

SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 3:34 p.m.: The WCSD says the lockdown has been lifted.

Sparks Police say just after 2:00 p.m., they received reports of someone walking on G Street with a gun towards Sparks High School.

The high school, as well as nearby Mitchell Elementary School, were locked down so police could search the area.

Police were able to find and arrest the suspect, who they say was carrying a fake gun.

Original Article: A code yellow lockdown was issued for Sparks High School Tuesday afternoon.

The Washoe County School District says the lockdown was caused by police arresting a suspect near the campus.

KOLO 8 News Now will update this story once more information becomes available.

