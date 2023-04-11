Celebrate India’s Holi Festival of Color with a Bollywood Dance Workshop

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - India’s Holi festival of colors celebrates the victory of good over evil. It symbolizes joy, celebration and the beginning of spring. You can take part and learn more about India’s culture during a Bollywood Dance Workshop taught by Reno resident, Chhavi Bhalla.

Bhalla and two of her students, Renee Griffin and Natasha Cothard, stopped by Morning Break to invite everyone to their upcoming Bollywood dance class Saturday, April 22 from 2-4 p.m. at Yoga Pod Reno.

The class costs $40 per person and space is limited. Click here to learn more and to purchase your tickets.

