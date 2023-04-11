Celebrate India’s Holi Festival of Color with a Bollywood Dance Workshop

By Katey Roshetko
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 9:49 AM PDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - India’s Holi festival of colors celebrates the victory of good over evil. It symbolizes joy, celebration and the beginning of spring. You can take part and learn more about India’s culture during a Bollywood Dance Workshop taught by Reno resident, Chhavi Bhalla.

Bhalla and two of her students, Renee Griffin and Natasha Cothard, stopped by Morning Break to invite everyone to their upcoming Bollywood dance class Saturday, April 22 from 2-4 p.m. at Yoga Pod Reno.

The class costs $40 per person and space is limited. Click here to learn more and to purchase your tickets.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Turner
UPDATE: 1 injured victim released from hospital
Edgar Ivan Hernandez-Jacinto,
Suspect arrested in northwest Reno murder
Lorenzo Ramirez was taken into custody in Texas and faces possible charges in Washoe County.
Suspect connected to Nieto case misidentified
The scene of a dirt bike crash into a parked truck in the 2000 block of Matteoni Drive in Sparks.
12-year-old on dirt bike injured on Sparks street
David Turner
Accused in 4th Street incident: ‘I ran the people over, dude’

Latest News

Reno Type Reusable Products
Reno Type encourages businesses to rethink promotional items, tchotchkes to reduce landfill waste
Reno Type Reusable Products
Reno Type Reusable Products
KOLO Cooks: Artichoke Dips
KOLO Cooks: Chef Chapin makes artichoke dipping sauces, forgets to teach Katey Roshetko how to eat them
Cabaret Le Cirque at Eldorado Showroom
The Eldorado Showroom to debut new entertainment residency, Cabaret Le Cirque
Cabaret Le Cirque at Eldorado Showroom
Cabaret Le Cirque Preview