Both Nevada Senators join amicus brief on abortion pill ruling

WASHINGTON D.C., Virginia (KOLO) - Both of Nevada’s U.S. Senators, Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, are joining in an amicus brief to prevent a ruling on abortion drug mifepristone from taking effect.

The brief is attached to a 10-state lawsuit filed on Monday, of which Nevada is a part. On April 7, a federal judge in Texas ordered a hold on the approval of the drug.

The Senators will join 240 other members of Congress, including Chuck Schumer, Dick Durbin, and Bernie Sanders in the brief that was submitted to Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.

“Its perilous consequences reach far beyond mifepristone. Providers and patients rely on the availability of thousands of FDA-approved drugs to treat or manage a range of medical conditions, including asthma, HIV, infertility, heart disease, diabetes, and more,” the lawmakers state.

“The recent attempt to restrict access to abortion medication is just the latest attack on women’s ability to access reproductive care,” said Senator Rosen. “I joined this amicus brief to urge the Court of Appeals to stop this disastrous restriction from going into effect and threatening reproductive care for women in Nevada. I will continue fighting to protect abortion access and ensure reproductive rights are protected by federal law.”

The members of Congress say the ruling has no basis in law, and says the drug mifepristone is safe and effective.

