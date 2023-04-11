Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Nevada Golf Fundraiser

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Nevada (BBBSNV) is hosting a golf tournament to raise money for the program.

The fundraiser will be held at Somersett Golf and Country Club where players will enjoy 18 rounds of golf Monday, June 12, 2023.

Players are invited to enjoy a morning or afternoon round of golf along with silent auction, raffle, and a host of fun games and prizes.

You can also enjoy it all with free drink cart access throughout the day followed by a BBQ celebration.

It costs BBBSNN $1,200 per year for one match.

The money pays for mentors to get fingerprints, a background check, and it supports the staff to run the program.

Every match has a case manager called a match specialist. They support bigs when a problem surfaces.

“That’s what our organization is here for. So if our bigs come across an issue in our child’s life that they need support on they have somebody they can call up anytime that helps them through that issue,” said Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Nevada CEO, Derek Beauvais.

The lower early bird price of $1000 for a team of four expires April 30, 2023 when the price jumps to $1,200.

Click here to learn more and sign up.

