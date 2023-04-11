Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Nevada Golf Fundraiser

A big spends time with his little.
A big spends time with his little.(KOLO)
By Noah Bond
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 8:33 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Nevada (BBBSNV) is hosting a golf tournament to raise money for the program.

The fundraiser will be held at Somersett Golf and Country Club where players will enjoy 18 rounds of golf Monday, June 12, 2023.

Players are invited to enjoy a morning or afternoon round of golf along with silent auction, raffle, and a host of fun games and prizes.

You can also enjoy it all with free drink cart access throughout the day followed by a BBQ celebration.

It costs BBBSNN $1,200 per year for one match.

The money pays for mentors to get fingerprints, a background check, and it supports the staff to run the program.

Every match has a case manager called a match specialist. They support bigs when a problem surfaces.

“That’s what our organization is here for. So if our bigs come across an issue in our child’s life that they need support on they have somebody they can call up anytime that helps them through that issue,” said Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Nevada CEO, Derek Beauvais.

The lower early bird price of $1000 for a team of four expires April 30, 2023 when the price jumps to $1,200.

Click here to learn more and sign up.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Turner
UPDATE: 1 injured victim released from hospital
Lorenzo Ramirez was taken into custody in Texas and faces possible charges in Washoe County.
Suspect connected to Nieto case misidentified
Edgar Ivan Hernandez-Jacinto,
Suspect arrested in northwest Reno murder
The scene of a dirt bike crash into a parked truck in the 2000 block of Matteoni Drive in Sparks.
12-year-old on dirt bike injured on Sparks street
David Turner
Accused in 4th Street incident: ‘I ran the people over, dude’

Latest News

Movie Minute: Popular brands hitting the big screen
Movie Minute: It’s the popular, classic brands hitting the big screen
Have a Heart: Meet River and Kai
Have a Heart: Meet River and Kai
Young Eagles
Young Eagles event encourages kids to fly
Celebrating with Pignic Pub and Patio
National Beer Day at Pignic Pub & Patio