Weekend street racing suppression operation results in 2 arrests, 72 citations

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department, in conjunction with the Sparks Police Department, and the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a street racing suppression operation over the weekend.

Their operation, which was conducted on April 7 April 8 in the Truckee Meadows, resulted in 72 citations, four vehicles being towed, and two arrests.

The first arrest was for possession of a controlled substance, reckless driving, driving without a license, and not having insurance or registration. The second arrest was for failure to pay a warrant.

The second car towed as a result of the street racing crackdown from the weekend (RPD)

