Weekend street racing suppression operation results in 2 arrests, 72 citations

A vehicle being towed following a street racing crackdown by RPD.
A vehicle being towed following a street racing crackdown by RPD.(Reno Police Department)
By Kevin Sheridan
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 11:27 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The Reno Police Department, in conjunction with the Sparks Police Department, and the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a street racing suppression operation over the weekend.

Their operation, which was conducted on April 7 April 8 in the Truckee Meadows, resulted in 72 citations, four vehicles being towed, and two arrests.

The first arrest was for possession of a controlled substance, reckless driving, driving without a license, and not having insurance or registration. The second arrest was for failure to pay a warrant.

The second car towed as a result of the street racing crackdown from the weekend
The second car towed as a result of the street racing crackdown from the weekend(RPD)

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Turner
Medical Examiner IDs victim in 4th and Line homicide
Lorenzo Ramirez was taken into custody in Texas and faces possible charges in Washoe County.
Suspect connected to Nieto case misidentified
Edgar Ivan Hernandez-Jacinto,
Suspect arrested in northwest Reno murder
The scene of a dirt bike crash into a parked truck in the 2000 block of Matteoni Drive in Sparks.
12-year-old on dirt bike injured on Sparks street
Authorities explained that white sharks are typically only winter visitors to South Carolina...
500 lb. white shark over 10 feet long washed ashore

Latest News

Judy Manzaneras
Human remains discovered in 1990 identified
Mom Bag Essentials
Mom Bag Essentials
Pyramid Highway
NDOT seeks public comment on widening of Pyramid Highway
Grand opening event for Marcolino’s Italia in Reno’s Riverwalk District
Riverwalk District welcomes family-owned restaurant: Marcolino’s Italia