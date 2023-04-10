Washoe County bond rating rises to AA+

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Washoe County has had its bond rating raised from a AA to a AA+ by S&P Global Ratings.

“The rating action reflects our view that the county will likely maintain its favorable reserve position and positive operations despite recent macroeconomic swings and the payout of a large litigation settlement,” said S&P Global Ratings credit analyst Alyssa Farrell.

S&P Global Ratings attributes the rating to the county’s growing and diversifying tax base, strong financial management, positive operations and expectations, and their manageable debt burden and costs.

