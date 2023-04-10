Volunteers need for the Keep Truckee Meadows Beautiful Great Community Clean-up

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - If you’re looking for a way to get outside, bond with your neighbors and give back to the community, the KTMB Great Community Clean-up is just for you. The organization is looking for about 700 volunteers to clean up illegal dumpsites, remove invasive weeds, pickup litter, and beautify community neighborhoods and public lands on Saturday, April 29 from 8 a.m. –12 p.m.

Marina McCreary, the beautification and cleanups program manager, stopped by Morning Break to explain how many of the individual spots are already full, but the non-profit needs volunteers, especially those with large trucks, to help KTMB clean up the illegal dump sites around the area.

This year’s 26 cleanup sites are located throughout the Truckee Meadows. Site locations can be found by clicking here.

This event is made possible by the generosity and hard work of all our volunteers who come to help their community for the day. Last year, over 900 volunteers removed over 35 tons of litter, illegally dumped trash, and invasive weeds! This year we have more site locations and new partners stepping in to support the community effort. Come join us, and we will treat you to a picnic after the event. Details about the picnic will be shared at the cleanup sites.

Volunteer sign-ups are now open on the KTMB website. Grab some friends, neighbors, or co-workers, and sign-up to help keep our Truckee Meadows beautiful. KTMB is seeking volunteer Project Leaders for the Great Community Cleanup! Project Leaders serve as a main point of contact for KTMB at project sites and help oversee volunteer activities. More information about becoming a Project Leader is also available here.

