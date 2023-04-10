Riverwalk District welcomes family-owned restaurant: Marcolino’s Italia

Grand opening event for Marcolino’s Italia in Reno’s Riverwalk District
By Karlie Drew
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 10:57 AM PDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Residents and visitors to Reno, Nevada, are in for a treat as a new family-owned Italian restaurant, Marcolino’s Italia, opens its doors on Wednesday, April 12. The grand opening event, is scheduled for 5-9pm with Italian cuisine and a bar stocked with draft beer and wine.

Located in the heart of Reno’s Riverwalk District, Marcolino’s Italia offers both table service for lunch and dinner dining, as well as to-go and catering programs. The restaurant started as a food truck in Reno, under the same name, and has now evolved into a permanent fixture on 254 W. 1st Street, across from the Arlington Towers.

The menu features traditional Italian dishes, such as homemade pasta, wood-fired pizzas, and delectable desserts.

Reservations are encouraged, and can be made by calling 775-800-1693.

