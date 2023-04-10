Reno Ice evacuated due to ammonia leak

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Ice was evacuated Monday afternoon due to an ammonia leak. The leak was reported around 2:30 p.m. Ammonia is used at the arena on Wedge Parkway to help keep the ice cold.

The Reno Fire Department said they expected to be working into the evening before people will be allowed back into the building. A nearby soccer field is also under evacuation.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

