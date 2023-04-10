Reno Ice evacuated due to ammonia leak

The Reno Fire Department responds to an ammonia leak at Reno Ice on Apr. 10, 2023.
The Reno Fire Department responds to an ammonia leak at Reno Ice on Apr. 10, 2023.(KOLO)
By Mike Watson
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 4:13 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Reno Ice was evacuated Monday afternoon due to an ammonia leak. The leak was reported around 2:30 p.m. Ammonia is used at the arena on Wedge Parkway to help keep the ice cold.

The Reno Fire Department said they expected to be working into the evening before people will be allowed back into the building. A nearby soccer field is also under evacuation.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

Copyright 2023 KOLO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

David Turner
UPDATE: 1 injured victim released from hospital
Lorenzo Ramirez was taken into custody in Texas and faces possible charges in Washoe County.
Suspect connected to Nieto case misidentified
Edgar Ivan Hernandez-Jacinto,
Suspect arrested in northwest Reno murder
The scene of a dirt bike crash into a parked truck in the 2000 block of Matteoni Drive in Sparks.
12-year-old on dirt bike injured on Sparks street
David Turner
Accused in 4th Street incident: ‘I ran the people over, dude’

Latest News

Graphic of uterus, ovaries, and fallopian tubes which are located on both the right and left of...
Fallopian Tube removal may prevent certain ovarian cancers
The emblem for Washoe County
Washoe County bond rating rises to AA+
Sparks Police Dept.
1 killed, another hospitalized in weekend crash
The Nevada Legislature
Cost of living adjustment for state employees, back pay for police, passes Nevada Senate