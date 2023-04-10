Preparing for Spring camping season

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Warmer weather is finding its way into Northern Nevada, pushing us closer to camping season.

This year could be different from years prior but the amount of people wanting to go camping will remain increase.

Jordan Flaherty, a camping outfitter at Cabela’s, expects the campsites to be full all season long. “The camping grounds this year are going to be relatively full. I feel like a lot of people will come from California and from the desert part of Nevada, up into the Sierra,” said Flaherty.

Aside from just a tent, you may need a warm sleeping bag, a cot, a backpack to carry your necessities and some bug spray. Due to the excessive water runoff this past winter, mosquitos will be active.

You should also be cautious of campsite regulations regarding which type of fire place you can use.

Depending on this years fire season and where you decide to camp. You might not be allowed to use a wood lit fire , so you will need a 5 gallon thing of propane and a gas lit fire place.

“Well the gas fire pit isn’t going to be as warm as a wood fire pit,” said Andy Jones. You should also check on the regulations on what you can light out there. Fire is a huge concern.”

If you are new to camping, be sure to ask local experts for assistance on which gear you should get.

On Saturday, April 15, Cabela’s is hosting the second annual community appreciation event. There will be RV trucks, food trucks, over 50 venders and live music to kick off camping season. The event starts a t 11am and will go until 5pm in the evening.

