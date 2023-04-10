Police respond to swatting call at UNR

Large police presence at the university Sunday night.
Large police presence at the university Sunday night.(KOLO)
By David Kohut
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 3:37 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - 5:00 A.M. Update: The Reno Police Department says they responded alongside University Police to reports of an active shooter. According to RPD, the call was made using a text-to-call phone number from out of state. Officers checked the campus, and determined by 9:00 P.M. that it was a fake swatting call.

Original Story: Around 8:30 Sunday night, a number of police were called to the University of Nevada. A large police presence was on campus for a short time, before the scene was cleared entirely.

University police confirm the incident was a false alarm. We have reached out for more details on the situation, and will keep you updated as we learn more.

