Nevada Dems back expelled Tennessee lawmakers

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Democratic Party has issued a statement of support for three Tennessee lawmakers who were expelled from the state legislature.

Last week, two Democratic lawmakers were expelled for violating House decorum rules.

The party released this statement Monday morning:

“Nevada Democrats stand in solidarity with the Tennessee Three and all those in the state who are advocating for common sense gun safety measures following the devastating school shooting in Nashville. It’s shocking and disappointing to see Tennessee Republicans silence state lawmakers for listening to their constituents and trying to keep their communities safe but Democratic leaders, gun safety advocates, parents, and children across the country have proven we cannot and will not be silenced.”

”Here in Nevada, we too have recently seen extreme Republican legislators put the gun lobby over childrens’ lives when they prematurely opposed multiple gun safety bills before any discussion. Governor Lombardo won’t even tell Nevadans where he stands on the legislation. This is unacceptable and we demand action from Nevada Republicans. “We’re thankful for our federal and state Democratic leaders and the tireless advocates who are fighting to end gun violence and keep Nevadans safe.”

