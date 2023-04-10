NDOT seeks public comment on widening of Pyramid Highway

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The Nevada Department of Transportation is seeking public comment on a proposed widening of Pyramid Highway.

The department will be holding an in-person public meeting on April 18, and an online public meeting from today, April 10, until April 21.

In virtual meetings, visitors can view project information and provide comments by visiting this website: PyramidHighway.com. English and Spanish language options are available.

For the in-person meeting, an open house style public meeting will be held on April 18 between 4:00 and 7:00 p.m. at Sepulveda Elementary School located at 5075 Ion Drive in Sparks.

People needing assistance to access the meeting can call 702-232-5288.

Construction is slated to begin in May and last for two years. Drivers can expect intermittent overnight lane closures and travel delays of up to 30 minutes. NDOT also says you can expect brief intersection closures on Pyramid Highway starting this spring.

Two travel lanes will remain open in each direction during daytime construction, with reduced work zone speed limits as NDOT works on the following:

Widen approximately one and a half miles of Pyramid Highway from Queen Way to Los Altos Parkway from four to six lanes.

Reconstruct just under one mile of existing four-lane roadway from Los Altos Parkway to Golden View Drive.

Construction of a protected 10-foot-wide shared use path and five-foot bike lanes from Queen Way to Golden View Drive.

Improvements also include installation of raised medians, smart traffic signals and sidewalk, bicycle lanes, screening/sound walls, as well as enhanced lighting and drainage infrastructure.

Construction is being funded by a $23 million federal BUILD grant.

